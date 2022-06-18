Stalin extends wishes to PM's mother

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who turned 100 today.

The Chief Minister displaying geniality expressed that he was aware of the Prime Minister's love for his mother.

''Dear @narendraModi, I am very happy to know that your mother is entering her 100th year. I am well aware of your love towards mother & fondly recall you enquiring about my mother's health each time you visit Chennai,'' the Chief Minister said in his tweet.

He further said, ''I convey my best wishes to both of you on this special day.'' Special pujas and homams were conducted in Rameswaram by the BJP members invoking the divine blessings for a health and long life for the Prime Minister's mother. Also, the party members performed milk, honey, flowers, panneer and vibhuthi abishekams at the renowned Sri Ramanathaswamy temple praying for a healthy life for Heeraben.

