Left Menu

Stalin extends wishes to PM's mother

I am well aware of your love towards mother fondly recall you enquiring about my mothers health each time you visit Chennai, the Chief Minister said in his tweet.He further said, I convey my best wishes to both of you on this special day. Special pujas and homams were conducted in Rameswaram by the BJP members invoking the divine blessings for a health and long life for the Prime Ministers mother.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:13 IST
Stalin extends wishes to PM's mother
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who turned 100 today.

The Chief Minister displaying geniality expressed that he was aware of the Prime Minister's love for his mother.

''Dear @narendraModi, I am very happy to know that your mother is entering her 100th year. I am well aware of your love towards mother & fondly recall you enquiring about my mother's health each time you visit Chennai,'' the Chief Minister said in his tweet.

He further said, ''I convey my best wishes to both of you on this special day.'' Special pujas and homams were conducted in Rameswaram by the BJP members invoking the divine blessings for a health and long life for the Prime Minister's mother. Also, the party members performed milk, honey, flowers, panneer and vibhuthi abishekams at the renowned Sri Ramanathaswamy temple praying for a healthy life for Heeraben.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022