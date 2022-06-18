Left Menu

Only BJP can bring employment, development to UP: Minister

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Saturday said people want employment and development, which can only be brought in the state by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP.The minister attacked the opposition Samajwadi Party SP, terming it as a fused transformer, which can neither be used to illuminate a bulb nor run a tubewell.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:19 IST
Only BJP can bring employment, development to UP: Minister
UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Saturday said people want employment and development, which can only be brought in the state by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The minister attacked the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), terming it as a ''fused transformer'', which can neither be used to illuminate a bulb nor run a tubewell. Speaking at a press conference in Rampur where the Lok Sabha byelections are slated for later this month, Khanna pitched for BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi. The BJP is a ''functional transformer'' that will run everything, whereas, Samajwadi Party is a ''fused transformer'', which will neither run a fan or bulb nor tube well, he said.

''People want employment and development and that can only be given by the ruling party,'' the BJP leader said. The minister supported the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme which is being protested against by defence aspirants across the country and asked youths not to be misled by anyone over the issue as it is for their future.

''It is clear that the government is concerned for the youth. The youth have been told that after working for four years, they will also get a good amount,'' he said, adding, ''On one side you are getting honorarium and on the other you are also getting a chance to serve the country.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022