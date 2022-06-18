Display 'Chhattisgarh Mahtari' portrait prominently at all govt events, CM tells officials

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday instructed officials to ensure the portrait of 'Chhattisgarh Mahtari', a revered mother figure traditionally depicted wearing green coloured saree carrying paddy and sickle in hands, is displayed prominently at all government programmes.

''The splendor, prosperity of Chhattisgarh is from our farmers and the blessing of Chhattisgarh Mahtari in everyone's life. We have decided to give a prominent place to the portrait of Chhattisgarh Mahtari in all government programmes. It would help to remember our glorious history and culture,'' the CM tweeted.

