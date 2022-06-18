Rajasthan: Congress to take out Tiranga rally against Agnipath scheme Sunday

The Congress will take out a Tiranga rally here on Sunday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters that CM Ashok Gehlot and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra will attend the rally at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur. He said the Agnipath scheme is being opposed by the youth across the country and the Centre should withdraw it. The Rajasthan council of ministers on Saturday passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the scheme.

The resolution was passed unanimously during a meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence here, a release said.

The Centre on Tuesday unveiled the scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. PTI SDA RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)