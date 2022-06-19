Left Menu

MP: Vijayvargiya slams Chhattisgarh CM for saying Agniveers may indulge in crime post tenure

Despite holding a constitutional post, he is insulting the ex-servicemen with his words and instigating the youth, Vijayvargiya said in a press conference in Indores BJP office on Sunday.There are 32 lakh ex-servicemen in the country. Chhattisgarh CM, please tell the name of any one soldier who is involved in illegal activities, Vijayvargiya asked.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-06-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 16:04 IST
MP: Vijayvargiya slams Chhattisgarh CM for saying Agniveers may indulge in crime post tenure
  • Country:
  • India

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the latter's comments against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme, especially the assertion that youths trained in weapons could turn to crime after completion of their four-year tenure.

He said such comments insult the 32 lakh ex-servicemen in the country, and dared Baghel to name one soldier who is involved in illegal activities.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the policy, Baghel, on Friday had said youths, trained in weapons, could indulge in criminal activities when they become jobless after completion of their four-year tenure as part of the scheme.

''They (Agniveers) would be trained in arms and if you leave them in the lurch in such a way then they can indulge in criminal activities by forming gangs,'' the Chhattisgarh CM had claimed. ''Baghel's statement is imprudent. Despite holding a constitutional post, he is insulting the ex-servicemen with his words and instigating the youth,” Vijayvargiya said in a press conference in Indore's BJP office on Sunday.

''There are 32 lakh ex-servicemen in the country. Chhattisgarh CM, please tell the name of any one soldier who is involved in illegal activities,'' Vijayvargiya asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022