MP: Vijayvargiya slams Chhattisgarh CM for saying Agniveers may indulge in crime post tenure

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the latter's comments against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme, especially the assertion that youths trained in weapons could turn to crime after completion of their four-year tenure.

He said such comments insult the 32 lakh ex-servicemen in the country, and dared Baghel to name one soldier who is involved in illegal activities.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the policy, Baghel, on Friday had said youths, trained in weapons, could indulge in criminal activities when they become jobless after completion of their four-year tenure as part of the scheme.

''They (Agniveers) would be trained in arms and if you leave them in the lurch in such a way then they can indulge in criminal activities by forming gangs,'' the Chhattisgarh CM had claimed. ''Baghel's statement is imprudent. Despite holding a constitutional post, he is insulting the ex-servicemen with his words and instigating the youth,” Vijayvargiya said in a press conference in Indore's BJP office on Sunday.

''There are 32 lakh ex-servicemen in the country. Chhattisgarh CM, please tell the name of any one soldier who is involved in illegal activities,'' Vijayvargiya asked.

