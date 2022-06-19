Would give priority to Agniveers for security at BJP office, says Vijayvargiya
Amid protests over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said if he has to hire the services of professionals to arrange security at the party office, he would give priority to those who have served as Agniveer soldiers.He also attacked the Congress over its opposition to the Agnipath scheme, saying it was only concerned about power and not about the country.Recently, the Centre announced the Agnipath scheme for recuitment into the three defence services for a short term period.
He also attacked the Congress over its opposition to the Agnipath scheme, saying it was only concerned about power and not about the country.
Recently, the Centre announced the Agnipath scheme for recuitment into the three defence services for a short term period. The youths to be recruited under this scheme would be called 'Agniveer'. However, violent protests have erupted against the scheme, which envisages recruitment of soldiers for a four-year period and retirement of most without pension.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, Vijayvargiya said, ''Under the Agnipath scheme, the youth would develop qualities like discipline and obedience, which would benefit them in their lives even after the completion of the service period.'' ''If I have to hire the services of professionals to arrange security at the BJP office, then I will give priority to those who have served as Agniveer soldiers,'' he added.
The senior BJP leader also claimed that the implementation of the Agnipath scheme is not a political decision.
''This plan has been made on the basis of the suggestions given to the government by an expert team of three service chiefs and retired army officers. In the report of a commission made after the Kargil war, it was also suggested that the average age of soldiers joining the country's army should be less,'' he said.
Talking about Congress's Satyagraha at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in protest against the Agnipath scheme, he accused the grand old party of not being concerned about the country, but only about power.
The Congress wanted to throw the country into the fire of discontent ''by protesting only for the sake of protest'', he alleged.
