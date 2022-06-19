BJP leader Vijayvargiya draws flak over remark on Agniveers

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday drew flak from the Opposition as well his own party MP Varun Gandhi for apparently suggesting that he will give priority to 'Agniveers' for security jobs at his party office.

While the Congress accused him of insulting soldiers, Vijayvargiya alleged the ''toolkit gang'' was twisting his comments and all he meant was that the excellence of these soldiers will be utilised in whichever field they go to after completing their tenure.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Indore, Vijayvargiya made the remarks while defending the Centre's Agnipath scheme on four-year contractual military recruitment that has sparked protests in many parts of the country and is being questioned by many parties.

“In Army training, first is discipline and second is following orders. He will undergo training and when he comes out (of the armed forces) after four years of service, he would have Rs 11 lakh in his hand. And he would also walk around with the badge of Agniveer on his chest,” Vijayvargiya said.

He went on to say, “If I have to have security (personnel) here in this BJP office, I will give priority to Agniveer” - a remark which was shared on social media by many who criticised him for it.

''BJP general secretary insulting soldiers. Agniveer will become a watchman outside the BJP office. Mr. Modi, this was the mentality we were afraid of - shameless government,'' the Madhya Congress said on its Twitter handle.

Hitting out at Vijayvargiya, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said the youth of the country join the Army to serve the nation, not to be a guard outside the BJP office later.

“Don't insult the youth and army personnel of the country this much,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The youth of our country work hard day and night to pass the physical exam, pass the test because they want to serve the country for their entire life by joining the Army, not because they want to be a guard outside the BJP office,” he added.

Varun Gandhi, the BJP MP from Pilibhit who has been expressing views divergent from the party's stand on various issues including on Agnipath scheme, took a swipe at Vijayvargiya.

''Our great army's heroic tales cannot be expressed with mere words and its valour echoes in the entire world,'' Gandhi said, accusing the BJP national general secretary of offering the job of a ''chowkidar'' (watchman) to soldiers after retirement.

''Indian Army is a means to serve mother India, not merely a job,'' Gandhi said.

He also posted the short video clip of Vijayvargiya in which he says if he has to keepsomeone for security at a BJP office, he will give priority to 'Agniveer'.

The government had last Tuesday announced the 'Agnipath' scheme and those recruited will be called 'Agniveer'.

In his statement later, Vijayvargiya alleged that people associated with ''toolkit'' were twisting his remarks to insult ''karmveer''.

The country is aware of the toolkit gang's conspiracies, the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)