After Opposition meeting, BJP brainstorms on presidential elections

Days after the Opposition's meeting to mull strategy for the presidential poll, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a key meet to brainstorm on the upcoming election slated to be held on July 18. The meeting was chaired by the party's national president JP Nadda at his residence and was attended by senior leaders like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnaw, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vinod Tawde, CT Ravi, Sambit Patra and others.

According to the sources, in the meeting that went on for almost an hour, the elections were discussed in detail. A big announcement is likely to be made soon. "The management team will hold discussions with the party leaders in the BJP-ruled states and also get in touch with the other parties to seek votes for the NDA candidate for the poll," said the sources.

Notably, Nadda and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were entrusted with the responsibility of holding talks with all political parties. However, no major development has taken place in connection with the matter. Both the leaders have held an interaction with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders. However, the party is expecting the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD and Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP to vote for the NDA candidate.

Opposition leaders, who met in the national capital on Wednesday announced that they have decided to field one consensus candidate for the Presidential poll scheduled to be held on July 18. "Several parties were here today. We've decided we will choose only one consensus candidate. Everybody will give this candidate our support. We will consult with others. This is a good beginning. We sat together after several months, and we will do it again," TMC leader Mamata Banerjee said after the meeting.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam who participated in the meeting said that Mamta Banarjee had proposed NCP's Sharad Pawar's name as the Presidential candidate of the Opposition. Pawar did not accept that proposal. Leaders of 17 political parties joined a crucial meeting of opposition parties convened by Mamata Banerjee to build consensus on fielding a joint candidate against the NDA in the presidential election here.

TMC, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM - participated in the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India here. The presidential election is slated to be held on July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21. (ANI)

