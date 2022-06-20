Left Menu

BJP trying to create armed cadre base through 'Agnipath' scheme: Mamata

The party wants to give arms into the hands of the youth, the TMC boss said in the assembly.Banerjee also said the BJP is trying to fool the masses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by announcing such schemes.They had promised two crore jobs every year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 13:19 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the 'Agnipath' scheme, alleging that the saffron camp was trying to create its own ''armed" cadre base through the new defense recruitment program.

Terming the scheme as an insult to the armed forces, Banerjee also wondered whether the BJP plans to hire 'Agniveer' soldiers as ''watchmen'' at its party offices, after their four-year service period. ''The BJP is trying to create its own armed cadre base through this scheme. What will they do after four years? The party wants to give arms into the hands of the youth,'' the TMC boss said in the assembly.

Banerjee also said the BJP is trying to fool the masses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by announcing such schemes.

''They had promised two crore jobs every year. But, now they are only fooling the people of the country in the name of these schemes," she added.

The BJP legislative party staged a walkout from the assembly protesting against Banerjee's remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

