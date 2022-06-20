French left-wing bloc says it will put forward a no-confidence vote against Macron's government in July

France's left-wing Nupes alliance on Monday said that it plans to put forward a no-confidence vote against President Emmanuel Macron's government on July 5.

Nupes is the second-biggest grouping in the lower house of parliament, following Sunday's election, but does not have enough votes on its own to get the no-confidence vote adopted, and has few allies in a very fragmented parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)