French left-wing bloc says it will put forward a no-confidence vote against Macron's government in July
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 15:48 IST
France's left-wing Nupes alliance on Monday said that it plans to put forward a no-confidence vote against President Emmanuel Macron's government on July 5.
Nupes is the second-biggest grouping in the lower house of parliament, following Sunday's election, but does not have enough votes on its own to get the no-confidence vote adopted, and has few allies in a very fragmented parliament.
