British PM Boris Johnson undergoes ‘minor’ sinus operation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday underwent a minor sinus operation and has returned to his Downing Street office-residence to recuperate, his spokesperson said.Johnson, 58, went into a hospital in London around 6 am local time on Monday for a routine procedure on the National Health Service NHS related to his sinuses and was briefly under general anaesthesia.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:13 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday underwent a ''minor'' sinus operation and has returned to his Downing Street office residence to recuperate, his spokesperson said.

Johnson, 58, went into a hospital in London around 6 am local time on Monday for a routine procedure on the National Health Service (NHS) related to his sinuses and was briefly under general anaesthesia. While he takes a day off to recover, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will be presiding over any ''significant decisions'' required before Johnson returns to work on Tuesday.

''It was a minor routine operation related to his sinuses... He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10 am (local time)," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The nose operation was said to have been ''scheduled for a while'' and both Raab and UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was aware of its timing.

Johnson's sinus issue is not believed to be related to his COVID-19 illness in 2020 when he had to spend a few days in a London hospital's intensive care unit.

Johnson is set to chair a weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and is still expected to travel to Kigali, Rwanda, later this week for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

