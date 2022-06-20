Left Menu

Bengal Assembly passes motion condemning Nupur Sharma remarks, Mamata sees design to spread hatred

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the comments as part of greater design to spread hatred among communities ahead of Lok Sabha polls. During the Mention Hour, the states Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee tabled the motion.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the comments as part of ''greater design to spread hatred among communities ahead of Lok Sabha polls.'' During the Mention Hour, the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee tabled the motion. The motion was unscheduled, and it did not name anyone as the matter is still sub judice.

''I strongly condemn the remarks made by certain leaders. Those were part of a greater design to spread hatred among communities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. I will appeal to people not to fall into BJP's trap. We have taken stern action against those who tried to create a ruckus,'' Banerjee said in the assembly.

The Chief Minister said the state administration took steps to maintain peace in all areas despite provocations.

''I don't want to name anyone as the matter is sub-judice. Some people are making provocative statements deliberately to vitiate the atmosphere of the state. But I think those who have made such remarks should have been arrested long back,'' she said.

The motion read out by Chatterjee said that the country's communal harmony is being ruined due to remarks by a BJP leader. However, with the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, communal harmony was protected in the state.

''The BJP is trying such tricks to divert attention from the real issues concerning the people of the state. We would appeal to everyone not to fall into their trap and hit roads condemning against it,'' '' he said.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout from the assembly, shouting ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans.

The motion was passed by voice vote.

Later while talking to reporters, Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed the state government had utterly failed to maintain law and order situation in the state. ''The state government has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state. They have allowed miscreants to unleash havoc across the state to appease a community,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

