Punjab govt will formulate new industrial policy in consultation with corporates: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday promised congenial atmosphere to the industrialists for their businesses to flourish and said a new industrial policy will be formulated after consulting them. Holding a meeting with corporates in Dhuri, Mann said that a single-window system would be launched to enable them to get all approvals required for setting up industries with ease, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister, as per the statement, alleged that due to the lackadaisical attitude of previous governments industries were driven out of Punjab. "Most of the industrialists have shifted their units to neighbouring states amid the higher tax and complex system to get approvals to run the business," he said, according to the statement. Mann said that the AAP government has already set in motion the process to establish a single-window portal, allowing industrialists to get a No-Objection Certificate, or other clearances online.

During the meeting, Mann also urged people to cast their vote for AAP's candidate Gurmail Singh for the June 23 Lok Sabha bypoll here.

He said that Singh hails from a common background and is inclined to work for the welfare of Sangrur and Punjab.

Mann said that top Indian companies and MNCs are keen to set up projects in the state.

He said that the old glory of industrial city of Mandi Gobindgarh, and the other industrial towns such as Rajpura, Phillaur, and Dhariwal would be restored.

Mann said that Sangrur would be developed as a medical hub.

