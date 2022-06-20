Using abusive language against PM is in the Congress' DNA: Jharkhand BJP chief

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Monday condemned the statement made by senior Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said using "abusive language" against PM Modi is in Congress's DNA. Earlier in the day, a senior Congress leader triggered a controversy with his unparliamentary remarks against Prime Minister Modi over the Agnipath scheme.

Addressing Congress leaders and workers, the former Union minister said, "If Modi walks on the path of Hitler, he will die like Hitler." Speaking to ANI, Prakash said Sahay is a politically dead leader of the Congress party and continuously losing elections from Jharkhand. He is speaking out of his desperation so that he can gain some popularity by making such comments.

"People of Jharkhand are working to defeat him (Sahay) in every election. That's why he deliberately speaks in such language against our Prime Minister so that he can gain popularity. But the public understand everything," he said. Jharkhand BJP president further slammed Sahay and said the common man will not accept this kind of language against PM Modi.

"May God give wisdom to Congress leaders. The common man is not ready to accept this kind of language used against the Prime Minister. The people of the country are watching Congress culture," he added. The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

After the policy, which allows Indian youths to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years, was announced on June 14, protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam. Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will avail a further relaxation of 5 years beyond the upper age limit of 23, taking it to 28 years. (ANI)

