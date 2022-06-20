Left Menu

BJP parliamentary board likely to meet tomorrow, discuss Prez candidate: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:08 IST
BJP parliamentary board likely to meet tomorrow, discuss Prez candidate: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's parliamentary board, its top decision-making body, is likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss the presidential candidate, sources said. The BJP has already formed a 14-member management committee comprising several Union ministers, the party's three general secretaries, and other leaders.

On Sunday, BJP president J P Nadda had held a meeting with the committee which is being convened by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

The party’s parliamentary board meet is likely to be held in the evening at the party headquarters, and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

Nadda and senior party leader Rajnath Singh after being authorised by the party reached out to leaders across the political spectrum over the presidential candidate, sources said.

The last date for filing the nomination for presidential elections is June 29 and date of election is July 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022