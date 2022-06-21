Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 01:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi's ED session clocks 12 hours on day four; called again on Tuesday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for around 12 hours on the fourth day of his appearance before it in the National Herald money laundering case on Monday.

Gandhi left the headquarters of the agency on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 12:30 am.

He arrived at the ED office just after 11 in the morning and went out once in the afternoon for over an hour, accompanied by his ''Z+'' category CRPF security escort.

He has been asked by the agency to continue recording his statement for the fifth day on Tuesday.

The Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala has spent more than 40 hours with the federal investigating agency over four sittings since his first appearance on June 13.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. She was discharged on Monday from a private hospital in Delhi where she was admitted for coronavirus-related complications.

