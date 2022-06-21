Azad tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been advised of home quarantine by doctors.

The former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha made the announcement on Twitter. Several people, including his party colleague, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, wished him a speedy recovery.

