Left Menu

Conservatives say 'arrogant' Macron must make compromises after election rout

The leader of France's conservative party said on Tuesday that an "arrogant" Emmanuel Macron will have to change tack and take on board their policy proposals as the president seeks ways to continue ruling effectively after losing control of parliament.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:44 IST
Conservatives say 'arrogant' Macron must make compromises after election rout
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The leader of France's conservative party said on Tuesday that an "arrogant" Emmanuel Macron will have to change tack and take on board their policy proposals as the president seeks ways to continue ruling effectively after losing control of parliament. Macron, who has himself described his top-down approach to power as "Jupiterian", won a second mandate as president in April as voters rallied to defeat his far-right opponent.

But while his centrist alliance won the most seats in Sunday's legislative elections, they fell well short of the absolute majority he needed to rule with a free hand. "He's the one who's been arrogant and now he calls for help," the leader of the conservative Les Republicains, Christian Jacob, told France Inter radio.

"We are very clear on our stance, we are in the opposition to Emmanuel Macron and will remain there," he said. But with his party, whose economic platform is largely compatible with Macron's, well placed to be kingmaker, he added: "It's up to Emmanuel Macron to take our proposals on board. We will, each time, be making proposals."

The pro-European president who wants to deepen EU integration, push the retirement age up, and promote nuclear energy will meet with leaders of all main opposition parties on Tuesday and Wednesday, starting with Jacob, as he seeks allies outside his camp. Sunday's elections delivered a fragmented parliament, in which the far-right has its biggest contingent ever in France and is the single-biggest opposition party, while a broad left-wing alliance altogether won the second-largest number of seats.

Jacob's Les Republicains are fourth. If and when they choose to add their voices to Macron's Ensemble, however, that would be enough to reach an absolute majority and get bills adopted. There are many outstanding questions, including whether Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will stay in the job and if the left-wing Nupes alliance - which showed its first cracks as early on Monday - will stay united.

The Elysee palace said Borne had handed in her resignation but that Macron rejected it so the government can keep working.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022