All Odisha Cong MLAs called to New Delhi for meeting

The MLAs will reach Delhi by Tuesday night, senior Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati said.Asked about the agenda of the meeting, Bahinipati, who is also the Jeypore MLA, said the partys election strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the issue relating to the Enforcement Directorate EDs questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper could figure during the discussions.

All nine Congress MLAs from Odisha have been asked to reach the national capital to attend a meeting with party seniors on Wednesday. The MLAs will reach Delhi by Tuesday night, senior Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati said.

Asked about the agenda of the meeting, Bahinipati, who is also the Jeypore MLA, said the party’s election strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the issue relating to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper could figure during the discussions. “The AICC secretary asked me to inform all legislators to reach Delhi by 6 pm today. The ED summons served on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi are an attempt to create fear among Congress activists and supporters,” Bahinipati said.

The Congress had earlier called senior party leaders of the state to Delhi where newly appointed OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak and others are participating in the agitation protesting the alleged misuse of ED and CBI by the BJP-led central government. The party has already launched agitation on the issue in Odisha and other places across the country.

Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

