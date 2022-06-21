Maha crisis: Ruling MVA formed to grab power, has differences, says Scindia

Amid a crisis precipitated by senior leader Eknath Shinde in the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Union minister and senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling the neighbouring state had deep-rooted differences since it was formed to just grab power.

Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party are camping in a hotel in Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat, throwing the MVA, which comprises the Sena, Congress and NCP, into an uncomfortable situation.

''From the very beginning when MVA was formed, there was no principle, no ideology, no thinking, no course of action, but they came together only for the hunger to grab power and chair. The rift seen today has existed since MVA was formed,'' Scindia told reporters here after inaugurating a media centre for the upcoming MP civic polls.

The constituents of the MVA are in panic after the Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, in which the BJP managed to win extra seats despite seeming weak on paper in terms of legislator numbers, and all three parties (Congress, NCP and Sena) are unstable, Scindia asserted.

''There is no consensus among them. They are lacking coordination and have no concern for the development of the people. So, such a situation was imminent,'' Scindia added.

He said the BJP was giving stable governments at the Centre as well as several states and Maharashtra too required a stable ruling dispensation, adding that ''we are moving forward on the basis of democratic values''.

Scindia said even NCP chief Sharad Pawar had praised the political skills and amiability of former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is being credited with the good performance of the party in the recent RS and MLC polls. Meanwhile, ridiculing the Congress' move to send former chief minister Kamal Nath as an observer in the wake of recent political developments in Maharashtra, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said ''event Congress MLAs from MP don't listen to Nath''.

