Centre trying to destablise Chhattisgarh govt, illegal phone tapping on: CM Baghel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the Centre on Tuesday of trying to destablise his government and claimed that ''illegal phone tapping'' is being done in the state.

Baghel's remarks came on a day Maharashtra's ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi was battling for survival as Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado and travelled to Surat in Gujarat with some MLAs of his party.

Baghel alleged that those standing with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are being targeted.

Citing the CBI raids against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother and ''illegal phone tapping'' in Chhattisgarh, he alleged that the Centre is trying to destabilise state governments run by non-BJP parties.

Baghel made the remarks while talking to reporters during a sit-in in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here to protest against Gandhi's questioning by the central agency in the National Herald case.

Subsequently, in a tweet in Hindi, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said, ''Rahulji is supporting the people of the country, so he is being harassed. Those who are supporting Rahulji are also being harassed. The CBI was sent to Ashok Gehlot's brother in Rajasthan, now information about phone tapping in Chhattisgarh is also coming to the fore.'' ''But we will not be scared,'' he added.

The Congress staged a ''satyagraha'' at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, alleging ''misuse'' of the ED and ''harassment'' of Gandhi, who was questioned by the agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money-laundering case.

The protesting leaders, including Gehlot and Baghel, later announced that they will take out a march to Jantar Mantar, but police prevented them as they did not have the required permission. Several Congress workers were detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

