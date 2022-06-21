Left Menu

WB Univ of Health Sciences Bill passed, replaces Guv with CM as chancellor

The state government had earlier this month decided to replace the Governor with the chief minister as chancellor of all state-run universities after a series of run-ins between Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee including over the Governors calling vice chancellors for meetings, which the state government did not approve of.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:48 IST
WB Univ of Health Sciences Bill passed, replaces Guv with CM as chancellor
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which replaces the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of the university, was passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The Bill which will come into effect immediately, was passed by 134 votes for and 51 against, with the BJP opposing it.

The Bill which was introduced by Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, was first passed by voice vote but later taken up for a vote by ballot at the insistence of the opposition BJP.

Taking part in the discussion on the bill, BJP chief whip in the Assembly, Manoj Tigga and other MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Makut Mani Adhikari, Shankar Ghosh and Ambika Roy spoke opposing the bill, while the ruling party's Nirmal Majhi, Madhusudan Bhattacharya, Saptorshi Banerjee spoke in support of it. The state government had earlier this month decided to replace the Governor with the chief minister as chancellor of all state-run universities after a series of run-ins between Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee including over the Governor's calling vice chancellors for meetings, which the state government did not approve of. The Tamil Nadu state assembly had last month curbed the Governor's powers in appointing vice-chancellors of state universities and given that role to the state government.

PTI SCH KKJRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022