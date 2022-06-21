Left Menu

Ukraine on course for EU candidacy at summit, EU says

At this moment I can't say all 27 are agreed but there is reasonable hope to quickly get an agreement on Ukraine and Moldova at the EU Council." France's Minister for Europe Clement Beaune told reporters after a ministerial meeting in Brussels there was "total consensus" among the 27, but it would not be up to heads of state to confirm it. Despite some misgivings among northern EU countries that taking in Ukraine, which suffers from endemic corruption, is unrealistic, Denmark's foreign minister said he welcomed giving it candidacy status.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:03 IST
Ukraine on course for EU candidacy at summit, EU says

Ukraine is set to become an official candidate for European Union membership on Thursday in a symbolic but morale-boosting decision following Russia's invasion, ministers and diplomats said on Tuesday.

EU leaders in Brussels are expected to sign off on last week's recommendation by the European Commission, the EU executive. After several days of internal EU discussions no opposition among the 27 member states has surfaced, three diplomats told Reuters. "We are working towards the point where we tell (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that Ukraine belongs to Europe, that we will also defend the values that Ukraine defends," Luxembourg's foreign affairs minister Jean Asselborn told reporters before a meeting with other EU ministers.

Moldova is also almost certain to be given candidate status, the diplomats said, although Georgia must fulfil conditions, namely that it overcome political deadlock in the country. A French presidential official, whose country heads the EU until the end of June, told reporters in a briefing he was confident none of the 27 would block candidacy status for Ukraine and Moldova.

"We are forging consensus. At this moment I can't say all 27 are agreed but there is reasonable hope to quickly get an agreement on Ukraine and Moldova at the EU Council." France's Minister for Europe Clement Beaune told reporters after a ministerial meeting in Brussels there was "total consensus" among the 27, but it would not be up to heads of state to confirm it.

Despite some misgivings among northern EU countries that taking in Ukraine, which suffers from endemic corruption, is unrealistic, Denmark's foreign minister said he welcomed giving it candidacy status. "It's very good and it's something that Denmark whole-heartedly supports; we want to help Ukraine to achieve its European dream," Jeppe Kofod told reporters in Luxembourg.

While the candidacy will mark a strategic eastward shift by the EU in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine, Kyiv would likely take years to become a member of the bloc, if at all. Ukraine already has a free trade pact with the EU but applied to join days after Russia's invasion. Moscow says its "special military operation" was partly necessitated by Western encroachment into what it characterises as its rightful geographical sphere of influence.

Putin has so far played down the issue of Ukraine's EU membership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022