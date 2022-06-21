Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Will record 'historic' victory, inflict crushing defeat to BJP, claims AAP

The AAP on Tuesday claimed that it will record a ''historic victory'' in the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll here and inflict a crushing defeat to its closet rival BJP, as the campaign for the election came to a end.

Addressing a press conference, party's Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh exhuded confidence in the victory of AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak and claimed that people of the constituency have made up their mind to ensure that BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia even loses his deposit in the by-election.

''During the poll campaign, mood of the people was very positive and in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party. In every ward, there was so much appreciation for the development work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government,'' he said.

A big section of the people in the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency is going to vote for the AAP, he claimed, saying Pathak will defeat the BJP's Bhatia with a ''huge margin''.

''While the BJP's desperation was visible during the poll campaign, a viral video reached every mobile phone in which the BJP candidate was seen abusing a vegetable seller. Since then, all of them have made up their mind to ensure that the BJP candidate's deposit is forfeited in this election,'' Singh said.

''I am fully confident that it will be a historic victory for the Aam Aadmi Party,'' Singh added.

Voting for the bypoll will be held on June 23, while the counting of votes will take place on June 26.

A total of 14 candidates, including Congress' Prem Lata have filed their nominations.

Singh highlighted the work done by the Kejriwal government in the capital and appealed to the people of Rajinder Nagar to send out out ''a big message'' across the country by ensuring victory of AAP candidate in the by-election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)