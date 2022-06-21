Left Menu

Saudi crown prince visits Jordan in thaw in ties - officials

Saudi crown prince visits Jordan in thaw in ties - officials
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MbSofKSA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on Tuesday in Jordan as ties thaw after years of frayed relations due to divergent views on regional conflicts and unfulfilled pledges of aid, officials said.

They said they hoped the visit would herald a new phase in ties in the first such visit in six years by the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia which officials say comes at a time when Jordan's economy was struggling with the economic knock-on effects of the Ukraine war.

Business leaders and officials hope it will unblock at least $3 billion of investment projects that Saudi Arabia committed to in recent years but which never materialized.

