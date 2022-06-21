Left Menu

It is a proud moment for Odisha: Naveen Patnaik on Murmu as NDA presidential candidate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:31 IST
It is a proud moment for Odisha: Naveen Patnaik on Murmu as NDA presidential candidate
Expressing his happiness over the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as the BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee, BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it was a proud moment for the people of his state.

''I was delighted when Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of Odisha,'' Patnaik said in a tweet while congratulating Murmu on her candidature.

Patnaik further said he is sure that Murmu ''will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country.'' The BJP on Tuesday named Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election, sending out a significant political message after elevating a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, to the top post five years back.

BJP president J P Nadda announced her name at a press conference following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

