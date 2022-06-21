It is a proud moment for Odisha: Naveen Patnaik on Murmu as NDA presidential candidate
- Country:
- India
Expressing his happiness over the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as the BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee, BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it was a proud moment for the people of his state.
''I was delighted when Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of Odisha,'' Patnaik said in a tweet while congratulating Murmu on her candidature.
Patnaik further said he is sure that Murmu ''will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country.'' The BJP on Tuesday named Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election, sending out a significant political message after elevating a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, to the top post five years back.
BJP president J P Nadda announced her name at a press conference following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.
Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha fourth largest rice supplier to central pool
Narendra Modi government brought the number of districts affected by Left-wing extremism down by 70 per cent: Amit Shah.
Medha Patkar denied entry in Odisha village by local protesters
Heatwave warning for western Odisha
Odisha govt to focus on enhancing fruit, vegetable production