Haryana Municipal Corporation Election results: Counting of votes begins
The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election began on Wednesday and the results for the same will be declared today.
The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election began on Wednesday and the results for the same will be declared today. Elections to the 93 urban bodies of the Haryana municipal corporation were held on June 19. Elections were held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. Polling began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.
Nearly 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in these elections. The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari. The elections for the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities have been postponed as the poll panel is revising the voters' list.
There are a total of 456 wards in 18 Municipal Councils and there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, including 6,63,870 male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender. The polling for the Haryana municipal bodies was held amid tight security and adequate deployment of policemen to ensure free and fair voting.
The main contest was between the state's ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress. (ANI)
