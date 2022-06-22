Left Menu

Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis

Nath says Congress MLAs not for sale.On arrival in Guwahati, Sena rebel leader Shinde claims he has 40 MLAs with him.Chartered flight carrying rebel Shiv Sena MLAs lands at Guwahati.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 16:20 IST
Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis
  • Country:
  • India

Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis till 4 pm on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena asks all party MLAs to attend legislature party meeting in Mumbai at 5 pm. Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh returns from Surat; says he was forcibly admitted to hospital, given injections.

Maharashtra Governor, CM test positive for COVID-19 Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweets: “Ongoing political developments a journey towards dissolution of the State Assembly.” Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath arrives in Mumbai to meet party legislators.

Nath speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over phone, meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Congress legislature party meets. Nath says Congress MLAs not for sale.

On arrival in Guwahati, Sena rebel leader Shinde claims he has 40 MLAs with him.

Chartered flight carrying rebel Shiv Sena MLAs lands at Guwahati. The MLAs include ministers of state Shambhuraje Desai, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumre and Bachu Kadu of Sena ally Prahar Janshakti Party.

Shiv Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel, fly to Guwahati in the wee hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022