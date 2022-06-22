Satheesan sends legal notice to LDF convener over remarks against him

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan has sent a legal notice to LDF convener E P Jayarajan over his recent allegation that a fake obscene video propagated as that of the ruling front's candidate in the Thrikkakara by-election, was fabricated by him.

In a notice sent via an advocate in the High Court, the senior Congress leader said the allegation levelled by the Marxist leader was ''false, misleading and fake'' which amounted to ''defaming'' and ''demoralising'' his name and character in the society.

Pointing out that Jayarajan's ''off-the-cuff'' remarks were a bane for the post he was holding, the notice asked him to withdraw the ''untrue'' statement and tender a public apology within a week.

Otherwise, appropriate legal action, including civil and criminal in appropriate courts of law would be initiated against the CPI(M) veteran, the notice added.

During a protest programme organised by the LDF in Mattannur in Kannur last week, Jayarajan had alleged that Satheesan was behind the fake video against Joseph, circulated in the run up to the by-poll.

