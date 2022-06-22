Government weakening armed forces with 'new deception', will have to take back Agnipath scheme: Rahul Gandhi

Accusing the BJP-led government of weakening the armed forces with "new deception", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the government will have to withdraw the Agnipath recruitment scheme and the party is with the youth in the agitation to save the future of the country. In a tweet, Gandhi alleged that China's forces are sitting on Indian land and said the defence forces should be strengthened. He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Agnipath scheme which allows youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years.

"China's forces are sitting on Indian land and the real patriotism is in strengthening the armed forces but you are it with new deception. In this struggle to save the future of the country, we are with the youth. I am saying again, you will have to take back Agnipath," he said. Congress held a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday to protest against Agnipath scheme and ED summoning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

A Congress delegation had met President Ram Nath Kovind on June 20 and submitted a memorandum which urged the government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme, hold wide consultations and address issues of quality, efficiency and economy, without compromising on the welfare of the armed forces. (ANI)

