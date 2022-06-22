Left Menu

Prez poll: Patnaik urges all Odisha MLAs to support Murmu

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to all members of the Odisha Assembly to support NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential election, describing her as the daughter of the state.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to all members of the Odisha Assembly to support NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential election, describing her as the daughter of the state. His appeal came a day after the BJP-led NDA announced Murmu's name as its Presidential candidate for the July 18 poll. Patnaik, who is currently on a tour to Italy, tweeted: "Appeal all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across the party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of #Odisha- Smt #DraupadiMurmu to the country's highest office." The ruling BJD has 114 MLAs in the House of 147 members in the Assembly while the BJP has 22 lawmakers followed by nine of the Congress and one of the CPI(M). There is an Independent member too. Patnaik on Tuesday expressed happiness over the nomination of Murmu as the NDA's presidential nominee. He said it was a proud moment for the people of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

