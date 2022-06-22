Thackeray tells rebels he is ready to quit as CM; would like to see a Shiv Sainik as successor

Left Menu

Breaking his silence after his government was pushed to the brink of collapse by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was ready to quit his post if the rebel MLAs tell him that they dont want him to continue as CM.In a 17-minute-long webcast, Thackeray who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, said he was ready to give up the post of Shiv Sena president as well if Shiv Sainiks feel that he isnt capable of heading the party.Why make statements from Surat and other places

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:19 IST
Breaking his silence after his government was pushed to the brink of collapse by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was ready to quit his post if the rebel MLAs tell him that they don’t want him to continue as CM.

In a 17-minute-long webcast, Thackeray who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, said he was ready to give up the post of Shiv Sena president as well if Shiv Sainiks feel that he isn’t capable of heading the party.

“Why make statements from Surat and other places? Come and tell me to my face that I am incompetent to handle the posts of chief minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to Raj Bhavan,'' Thackeray said.

He said he would be happy to see a Shiv Sainik as his successor on the CM’s post, adding he took up the post despite his inexperience after a suggestion from NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

