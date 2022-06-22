France's Macron to make TV address on Wednesday - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a televised address to the nation at 2000 local time on Wednesday, Macron's office said as his is scrambling to put together a parliamentary majority to implement his reform agenda. Macron and his allies on Sunday lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly and with it control of the reform agenda.

Macron had no yet publicly commented the outcome of the election.

