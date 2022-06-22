France's Macron to make TV address on Wednesday - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:11 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron will make a televised address to the nation at 2000 local time on Wednesday, Macron's office said as his is scrambling to put together a parliamentary majority to implement his reform agenda. Macron and his allies on Sunday lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly and with it control of the reform agenda.
Macron had no yet publicly commented the outcome of the election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Macron
- National Assembly
Advertisement