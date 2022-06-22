NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file nomination on June 24

The presidential candidate nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to file her nomination papers on Friday, highly placed sources said. The sources also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be proposing her name for the nomination on June 24, which will be seconded by the party's national president JP Nadda.

The sources also informed ANI that the BJP has invited all of their allies to join in the nomination ceremony including the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states of the country. Meanwhile, the National People's Party (NPP) chief and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and Nagaland chief minister Nephiu Rio have already confirmed their participation in the nomination for the Presidential election on Friday. It is also being said that Nitish Kumar will also be present during the nomination.

As per the sources, the preparation to prepare the papers for Murmu's nomination is in full swing. On Wednesday evening Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik made an appeal to all MLAs of Odisha to support Murmu's candidature.

Notably, Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is not an ally of the NDA but is often seen supporting the NDA government on crucial bills and legislature. He openly came out and endorsed the candidature of Murmu for the upcoming presidential elections that are scheduled to take place on July 18. While addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Monday, JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu as the NDA candidate for the upcoming presidential election. Nadda also said that over 20 names were discussed by the BJP Parliamentary board and all the allies of the NDA before finalising Murmu as a candidate for the presidential election.

The results of the July 18 elections for the next President of India will be declared on July 21. Droupadi Murmu is all set to become the next president of India and if that comes through she will be India's first woman tribal President And the second woman president of India since its independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)