Left Menu

Come out in large numbers and vote for Congress: Party candidate to Rajinder Nagar voters

Result of the election will be declared after counting of votes on June 26.The seat had fallen vacant after Raghav Chadha was elected to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:40 IST
Come out in large numbers and vote for Congress: Party candidate to Rajinder Nagar voters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the assembly by-election in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, Congress candidate Prem Lata appealed to voters on Wednesday to come out in large numbers and vote for her, saying that she is a local resident and will be fully ''devoted'' to serving them.

''Voters must come out in full force as only the Congress can serve the people of the area effectively and take care of the interests of the youth and women. The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments had only misled and fooled the voters in the last eight years,'' Lata said in a statement issued by the Delhi Congress.

Lata thanked the Election Commission for making special arrangements for women to cast their votes without any hassle.

''I appeal to the Election Commission to take strictest action against the BJP and the AAP for resorting to unfair practices to get votes. I am confident that this time around, people will not be victims to such inducements as they want a genuine elected representative who will take care of the interests of the constituency,'' she said.

''The AAP has fielded an outsider who has no knowledge about the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency and its problems,'' she added.

The voting for bypoll will take place on June 23. Result of the election will be declared after counting of votes on June 26.

The seat had fallen vacant after Raghav Chadha was elected to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022