TN CM condoles demise of Kumudam editor

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran too condoled the death of Ramachandran.I am saddened to hear that Priya Kalyanaraman, the editor of Kumudam, has passed away. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and the media community for his passing away, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:56 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran journalist and editor of Kumudam Tamil weekly magazine K Ramachandran, popularly known as ''Priya Kalyanaraman'' here.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members, the Chief Minister said Ramachandran (55) had worked for over three decades in the Kumudam group.

''I am deeply saddened over the sudden death of Priya Kalyanaraman due to heart attack today. His passing away is a great loss to journalism,'' Stalin said.

''I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, media friends and staff of Kumudam,'' he said in a statement here.

State Information and Publicity Minister M P Saminathan offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T T V Dhinakaran too condoled the death of Ramachandran.

''I am saddened to hear that Priya Kalyanaraman, the editor of Kumudam, has passed away. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and the media community for his passing away,'' he said.

