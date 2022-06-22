Left Menu

U.S. assessing response to Afghanistan earthquake, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 22:11 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has directed USAID and other federal government entities to assess how it can respond to help those most affected by Wednesday's earthquake in Afghanistan that killed at least 1,000 people, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"We are committed to continuing our support for the needs of the Afghan people as we stand with them during and in the aftermath of this terrible tragedy," Sullivan said in a statement released by the White House.

