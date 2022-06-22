Left Menu

JD(S) removes two MLAs Srinivas Gowda, Srinivas SR from party

The Janata Dal (S) on Wednesday removed two of its MLAs Srinivas Gowda and Srinivas SR on charges of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Karnataka held recently.

Updated: 22-06-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 23:31 IST
K Srinivasa Gowdaa and S R Sreenivas (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
K Srinivas Gowda, MLA from Kolar, and SR Srinivas, MLA from Gubbi - were expelled from the primary membership of the party for cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

In the biennial elections for four seats last week, the BJP won three RS seats and Congress one. (ANI)

