U.S. Justice Dept delivers subpoenas in Trump fake electors probe, reports say

U.S. federal agents delivered grand jury subpoenas on Wednesday to several people as part of a probe into efforts by ex-President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the result of the 2020 election, the Washington Post and the New York Times reported.

The Justice Department is investigating a plan by Trump and his supporters to submit alternative slates of state electors to reverse President Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The Post and the Times reported subpoenas were handed to Brad Carver, a Georgia Republican Party official, and Thomas Lane, an official who worked on behalf of Trump's campaign in Arizona and New Mexico.

The Post said Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer also received a subpoena. The Times reported that Sean Flynn, a Trump campaign aide in Michigan, was subpoenaed. The FBI referred questions about the Post and Times reports to the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, which declined to comment.

Carver and Shafer did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Shafer's attorney has said that his client did not act improperly. Reuters was not able to reach Lane or Flynn. At a raucous rally on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump urged supporters to march on the Capitol. A pro-Trump mob then breached police barricades and entered the building as then-Vice President Mike Pence was getting ready to certify the election results.

Trump had pressured Pence to deny certification in a last-ditch chance to hold onto the White House despite his loss at the polls. Biden received 7 million more votes than Trump. Biden also received 306 votes from the Electoral College, more than the 270 needed to win.

A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is building a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his election defeat amounted to conspiracy to illegally hold onto power. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, while repeating false accusations that he lost only because of widespread fraud that benefited Biden.

