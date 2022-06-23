Congress leader in Karnataka accuses BJP of playing 'dirty politics' in Maharashtra

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party's attitude 'unconstitutional', Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday alleged that the BJP is indulging in playing "dirty politics" in Maharashtra to come to power. "The BJP, which has begun its dirty politics again in Maharashtra, is trying to come to power through the operation Lotus (Kamala). Operation lotus is the embodiment of BJP. The BJP, which has already won power through Operation Lotus in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, is now doing politics in Maharashtra. The BJP's attitude is unconstitutional," said a statement released by Rao.

He further asked where PM Modi get this much money, under the operation Lotus, to carry the ED raids on opposition leaders, and buy the ones in Maharashtra. If he is so sincere, would he himself dare to be enquired through ED?" he questioned. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve had said on Wednesday that the political crisis in Maharashtra was Shiv Sena's internal matter and the BJP is not staking claim to form a government in the state.

"The current political situation in Maharashtra is an example of how low the BJP goes for power. The BJP, which has consistently defied the Constitution and strangled democratic values, is now seeking power in Maharashtra through immoral politics," he alleged. "The bad tradition of unconstitutionally overthrowing the constitutionally elected government and purchasing the leaders in other states (Operation Lotus) began in Karnataka with Yeddiyurappa. The operation created by former Karnataka CM and BJP's senior leader B. S. Yediyurappa (BSY) is spreading throughout the country and shaking up the political system. People should not fall for such a pestilence," he added.

As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter, said sources. Sources further said the rebel legislators may write to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking for floor test in the state Legislative Assembly.

The 40 MLAs led by Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday morning. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The political crisis facing the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra deepened on Wednesday after rebel party MLAs claimed the support of 46 MLAs. Congress and NCP are partners of Shiv Sena in the alliance government.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Thackeray addressed the people of the state via Facebook and said he was willing to give his resignation to party MLAs who can take it to Raj Bhavan. Noting that a section of party MLAs was gunning for his ouster, he said instead of going to Surat, they could have conveyed their feelings to him. Thackeray said it is a matter of shame for him if "even a single MLA" was against him.

Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, who is leading the revolt, said that it was essential for the party for its survival to get out of the "unnatural alliance" and asserted that only the constituent parties benefitted during the tenure of the coalition government in the state. "In the last two and a half years, the government benefited only the constituent parties. It's essential to get out of the unnatural alliance for the survival of the party. Decisions need to be taken now in the interest of Maharashtra," Shinde said in tweets. (ANI)

