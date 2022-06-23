Left Menu

NDAS nominee for president Droupadi Murmu reached the national capital from Bhubaneswar on Thursday, a day before she files her nomination papers for the post. Her nomination papers are being prepared at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshis residence, sources said. Union ministers and senior BJP leaders are signing on as proposers and seconders at Joshis residence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:38 IST
Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

NDA'S nominee for president Droupadi Murmu reached the national capital from Bhubaneswar on Thursday, a day before she files her nomination papers for the post. Her nomination papers are being prepared at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda will be among her proposers. Union ministers and senior BJP leaders are signing on as proposers and seconders at Joshi's residence. BJD's Sasmit Patra, whose party has backed her nomination, was also among those at Joshi's home to sign the papers. She is likely to file her nomination in the presence of top party leaders. Murmu, who was welcomed by BJP leaders at the airport, is staying at the Odisha Bhavan. She is likely to call on the prime minister. In a brief statement issued before she left for the national capital, Murmu said, ''I thank all and seek cooperation from everyone for the presidential election. I will meet all voters (lawmakers) and seek their support before July 18.'' If elected, she will be the first tribal president of India and the second woman in the post.

