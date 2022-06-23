Bihar legislature's monsoon session begins on Friday

A short, though thunderous and stormy, monsoon session of the bicameral legislature in Bihar commences here on Friday.

Continuing till June 30, the session will have only five days of legislative business, though, in the backdrop of the political heat, lots of fireworks may be expected.

One of the things to watch out for will be the chemistry, or lack thereof, between the ruling allies JD(U) and BJP which had recently been at each other's throats with divergent views on the Agnipath scheme and the massive unrest that rocked the state in its wake.

Opposition RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav has fired on all cylinders whenever the legislature is in session though it would be interesting to see whether its recent strategy of attacking BJP more than Kumar and his JD(U) continues on the floor of the House.

Despite having an axe to grind against Kumar who dumped it in 2017, the RJD has shown a bit of leniency towards the chief minister, an arch-rival of its founding president Lalu Prasad, since the fellow Mandalite ordered a headcount of castes following the Centre's refusal to undertake the same as part of the census.

Agnipath marked yet another point of convergence as while RJD was vehemently opposed to the scheme and even accused by the BJP of instigating violence, the JD(U) refrained from doing the same. It called the protests ''spontaneous'' and urged the Centre to reach out to and pacify youngsters who feel anxious about the new policy of recruitment in the armed forces.

The equations between the RJD and the Congress are also to be seen in the House. Tejashwi and his men maintain that they support the national party but refuse to have anything to do with the former ally, which they blame for the defeat of the Grand Alliance in the 2020 assembly polls.

The opposition coalition had finished less than 20 seats short of a majority and the Congress, its second-largest constituent, had performed dismally, winning only 19 seats out of the 70 it had contested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)