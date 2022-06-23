Left Menu

Updated: 23-06-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:39 IST
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu meets Home Minister Amit Shah
The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after she arrived in the national capital from Odisha.

Murmu's name was announced by BJP President J P Nadda on June 21.

''Met NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and conveyed best wishes to her. The tribal society is feeling very proud by the announcement of her name. I am sure her administrative and public experience will benefit the whole country,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

She is expected to file her nomination papers on Friday.

If elected, a strong possibility given that Murmu (64) already has the support of a majority in the electoral college, she will be the first tribal person and the second woman to be the President of India.

The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

