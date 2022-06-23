Heads of two Libyan chambers accept UN invitation to Geneva meeting -twitter

The heads of the two Libyan parliaments based in the east and west have accepted invitations from the United Nations' special adviser on Libya to meet in Geneva on June 28-29, the adviser tweeted on Thursday.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh and President of the High Council of State Khaled Al-Mishri will discuss the draft constitutional framework for elections, UN adviser Stephanie Turco Williams said.

