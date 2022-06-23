Cong flays BJP for highlighting Murmu's tribal origin, says Prez post represents aspirations of all sections

Slamming the BJP for highlighting the tribal background of NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu, The Congress on Thursday said the position of the President of India reflects the aspirations of all sections of society.

The main opposition party also asserted the presidential election is not a contest between two people but between two ideas.

At an AICC briefing here, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said, ''We have seen how the ideas and approach of the current BJP government have put India at risk, whether it is economic risk, national security risk, financial risk and social risk. So all these issues will matter in the presidential elections in the days to come.'' Asked about BJP leader Giriraj Singh urging Congress president Sonia Gandhi to back Murmu for the presidential poll citing empowerment of women and Scheduled Tribes, Gogoi said the post of the president reflects all castes and sections.

''If this is the political intention of the BJP to just associate it with tribals than the dignity of the post of president, they should think about that,'' he said.

The post of the President of India is a highly respectable position that represents the diversity and aspirations of every community, caste and tribe of India, Gogoi added.

Announcing Murmu's candidature, BJP chief J P Nadda had told reporters that around 20 names were discussed by the party leadership for the post before it decided to pick someone from the eastern region who is a tribal and woman.

Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, which is almost a certainty.

