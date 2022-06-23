Left Menu

Bommai orders probe as newly-laid road caves in days after PM's visit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a one-day visit to the national capital, has instructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the caving in of a road, which was repaired for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bengaluru on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 23:27 IST
Bommai orders probe as newly-laid road caves in days after PM's visit
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a one-day visit to the national capital, has instructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the caving in of a road, which was repaired for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bengaluru on Monday. The road near the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) was laid just a couple of days before PM Modi's visit to inaugurate the BASE campus. The Chief Minister has instructed the BBMP Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the shoddy work and take appropriate action against those responsible for it.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the road caved in due to leakage of a water pipe. Meanwhile, Bommai's visit has given rise to fresh speculation of changes in the state Cabinet. According to the tour programme released by his office, the Chief Minister would reach New Delhi on Thursday afternoon and return Friday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV; MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022