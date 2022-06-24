Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged ahead of elections -poll
Leftist former state governor Ciro Gomes advanced 1 percentage point from the last poll, reaching 8% of voter support. Datafolha interviewed 2,556 Brazilians of voting age (16 years) on Wednesday and Thursday.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was nearly unchanged in June, according to a new survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday.
Lula drew 47% support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro's 28%. In May, Lula's lead was 48% to 27%. Other candidates made little to no progress, flagging that the presidential race is likely to remain polarized. Leftist former state governor Ciro Gomes advanced 1 percentage point from the last poll, reaching 8% of voter support.
Datafolha interviewed 2,556 Brazilians of voting age (16 years) on Wednesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
