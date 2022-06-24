Left Menu

File on Kejriwal's scheduled Singapore visit stuck with L-G since June 7, claim official sources

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has not yet cleared the Delhi governments several important files, including one relating to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals scheduled visit to Singapore in July to attend World Cities Summit, official sources claimed on Friday.This is likely to trigger a fresh round of tussle between the L-G office and the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation.

Updated: 24-06-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:26 IST
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has not yet cleared the Delhi government's several important files, including one relating to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's scheduled visit to Singapore in July to attend World Cities Summit, official sources claimed on Friday.

This is likely to trigger a fresh round of tussle between the L-G office and the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation. There was no immediate reaction from the L-G office on the matter.

Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had accused Saxena of ''bulldozing the law'' to favour the BJP after the L-G gave his nod to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe allegations of irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals here during the Covid pandemic.

Official sources said the file on the chief minister's Singapore visit has been pending with the L-G office for approval since June 7.

''Several important files of the Delhi government have not yet been cleared by the L-G, including the one about the CM's visit to Singapore. The file has been lying with the L-G since June 7. Kejriwal has to participate in the World Cities Summit in Singapore,'' official sources said.

They claimed that even files on small issues are ''stuck'' with the L-G office. It may affect governance in Delhi, official sources said.

Officials said according to protocol, any minister including the chief minister or his deputy, has to take approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for official foreign travels.

The file seeking such approval is routed to the MHA through the L-G.

Earlier this month, some AAP MLAs including Atishi had accused the newly-appointed L-G of ''intruding'' in the Delhi government's work.

Atishi had accused Saxena of ''interfering'' with the Delhi government’s work and ''conspiring'' to derail democracy as he visited two Delhi Jal Board facilities and a sewage treatment plant on June 4.

