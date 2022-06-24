JMM calls meeting of lawmakers to discuss Prez election
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM has called a meeting of its parliamentarians and legislators on Saturday to discuss the upcoming presidential election and decide on extending support to a candidate, a party office-bearer said.The meeting will be chaired by party supremo Shibu Soren. The BJP-led NDA has nominated former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as its candidate.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has called a meeting of its parliamentarians and legislators on Saturday to discuss the upcoming presidential election and decide on extending support to a candidate, a party office-bearer said.
''The meeting will be chaired by party supremo Shibu Soren. Besides the presidential election, other issues will also be discussed,'' JMM general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey told PTI.
The presidential election is scheduled on July 18. The BJP-led NDA has nominated former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as its candidate. Murmu filed her nomination papers on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of union ministers, MPs and chief ministers.
The Opposition has named former union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election.
