Left Menu

Plea challenging election of DMK leader dismissed

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed as infructuous a petition challenging the election of DMKs Anitha R Radhakrishnan, an incumbent state minister, from Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, in 2016.The petition has become infructuous as the elected candidates five year term had ended in 2021 and the subsequent Assembly elections were conducted in April, 2021, Justice D Krishnakumar said and dismissed the petition from B Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur.The main contention of the petitioner was that Radhakrishnan had suppressed certain facts in his nomination papers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:16 IST
Plea challenging election of DMK leader dismissed
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed as 'infructuous' a petition challenging the election of DMK's Anitha R Radhakrishnan, an incumbent state minister, from Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, in 2016.

The petition has become infructuous as the elected candidate's five year term had ended in 2021 and the subsequent Assembly elections were conducted in April, 2021, Justice D Krishnakumar said and dismissed the petition from B Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur.

The main contention of the petitioner was that Radhakrishnan had suppressed certain facts in his nomination papers. He did not disclose the criminal cases pending against him. The RO had accepted the faulty papers, petitioner submitted.

In his counter, Radhakrishnan pointed out that the petition did not allege corruption. Fresh elections had already taken place in April 2021. The old Assembly was no longer in existence. Hence the petition has become infructuous and it would be only of academic interest. Academic questions should not ordinarily be decided by the Courts, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022